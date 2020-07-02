Washington, Jul 2 (AP) President Donald Trump says the positive jobs report Thursday shows the US economy is "roaring back" from the coronavirus.

US employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 per cent as the job market improved for the second straight month. However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 92,175 After 2,373 New Cases Reported Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Trump says there are still areas where “we're putting out the flames” of the virus. Many states, especially in the South and West, are experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases and leading some governors to slow the pace of reopening their economies. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)