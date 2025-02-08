Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that three hostages released by Hamas were on their way to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. Hamas released three Israeli hostages as part of deal in exchange for release of Palestinian prisoners.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."

Earlier, IDF announced that Red Cross has informed them that the released hostages - Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami were handed over to them by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. The Red Cross is bringing the hostages to IDF and Shin Bet forces in Gaza to then be moved out of the Gaza Strip, according to IDF.

The hostages appeared pale and gaunt after being put through a propaganda ceremony held by Hamas in Gaza. After the vehicle carrying hostages - Ohad Ben Ami (56), Eli Sharabi (52) and Or Levy (34) was brought into the area, a Hamas operative wearing a green face mask went on stage and gave a fiery speech, where he announced that the three hostages will be released.

The stage has captions in Arabic, Hebrew and English saying: "We're the flood, the war's next day," an apparent message to US President Donald Trump who announced this week that US would "take over" Gaza, The Times of Israel reported. Two Red Cross officials then went on the stage to sign the release documents.

All three hostages held certificate in front of them. All three of them looked very thin, pale and gaunt. The three hostages were made to give propaganda statements on the stage.

Many family members of the three released hostages started crying as they saw their loved ones being paraded on stage before their release. Ohad Ben Ami's mother, Michal Cohen, said she was devastated to see her son look so thin and unwell. Speaking to Channel 12 News, Cohen said, "He looks terrible. He is 57, but he looks ten years older. It is so sad for me to see him like this."

Or Levy's brother, Tal Levy, said his brother "looks very, very thin, and it's indeed very difficult to see him," but "he's coming back and he'll recover." He insisted that "today more than ever: all the hostages need to come back... we must see this deal through."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called for the release of the Israeli hostages who continue to remain in Hamas captivity, The Times of Israel reported. The statement reads, "The disturbing images from the release of Ohad, Eli and Or serve as yet another stark and painful evidence that leaves no room for doubt -- there is no time to waste for the hostages!"

Earlier, Israel's Prison Service was preparing to release Palestinian security prisoners from Keziot Prison in the Negev, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media reports. Another group of prisoners will be released from Ofer Prison in the West Bank.

Israel has planned to release 183 security prisoners today, which include 18 who have been serving life sentences. Out of 183 Palestinian security prisoners set to be released today, 111 prisoners were arrested in Gaza over the course of the war and the remaining 72 lived in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel will deport seven of the prisoners after their release. (ANI)

