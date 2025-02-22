Louisville, Feb 22 (AP) Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.

Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

"It's absolutely a tragedy and I'm surprised there wasn't more people injured," Boeckman said.

Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected. (AP)

