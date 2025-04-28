Milton Keynes [UK], April 28 (ANI): The Tibetan national flag was hoisted for the twelfth consecutive year on Sunday at the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Milton Keynes, serving as a powerful emblem of solidarity with the Tibetan people, the Central Tibet Administration (CTA) reported.

The event commenced with a peaceful singing bowl meditation and prayer session held inside the temple, guided by Kunchok Nyima. His masterful use of singing bowls of different sizes created a reflective and respectful atmosphere for the gathering of approximately 50 residents and supporters of Tibet.

Also Read | India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels for Spreading Provocative, False and Communally Sensitive Content Against Country Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack, Check Full List.

After Sister Maruta from the Japanese Buddhist temple blessed the Tibetan flag, Councillor Marie Bradburn, the Mayor of Milton Keynes, joined Tsering Yangkey, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the UK, to raise the Tibetan flag in front of the impressive temple, while the Tibetan national anthem was sung passionately by those present, CTA reported.

On her first visit to Milton Keynes, Representative Tsering Yangkey expressed gratitude to the Mayor and everyone in attendance for their continued support of Tibet. She spoke openly about the deteriorating conditions in Tibet, highlighting China's escalating transnational repression, including the suspicious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnam, as well as the damaging effects of colonial boarding schools on Tibetan culture, according to the CTA.

Also Read | DeepSeek Discloses Revised Korean Version of Information Processing Policy After Controversy Over Overseas Transfer of User Data.

Mayor Marie Bradburn expressed her sadness upon learning about the struggles faced by Tibetan children in these colonial institutions. She emphasised that her presence at the event signified a strong message of solidarity with all people who cherish freedom, especially those in Tibet, as noted by the CTA.

The ceremony wrapped up with the popular Tibet flag run, where participants joyfully carried Tibetan flags through the local area. The event once again solidified the community's steadfast dedication to the Tibetan cause and the aspiration for a liberated Tibet, as reported by the CTA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)