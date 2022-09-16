Tokyo [Japan], September 16 (ANI): Gifts have been an expression of love and admiration for a long time.

Adding to the art of making gifts more customised and special, a display of household goods and gifts was recently held in Tokyo, where manufacturers advertised their products to potential buyers.

Tourists and foreign buyers love buying Japanese traditional crafts as gifts and souvenirs. This is a chopstick manufacturer firm in Fukui prefecture in Japan. These beautiful chopsticks are decorated with traditional crafts with 'Wakasa-nuri' written on them.

Manager of ISHIDA Co. Ltd Naruhito Yasuda said that 'Wakasa-nuri' is a traditional craft in which eggs and seashells are coated with lacquer and then polished in layers.

"Wakasa-nuri" is a traditional craft in which eggs and seashells are coated with lacquer and then polished in layers. It is arranged to a modern style. As inbound and domestic customers are unable to shop due to the coronavirus pandemic, I hope that they will calm down soon and return to normal life and love our chopstick," the manager said.

The Japanese knife is popular with foreign tourists. The knife is manufactured by the company in Tsubame Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, known for its many local factories.

Takashi Hasegawa, the President of Tsurugi Kenshin said that most kitchen knives are made by machine, but these Japanese kitchen knives are made in a process similar to hand-made.

"Most kitchen knives are made by machine, but our kitchen knives are made in a process similar to hand-made. It has been recognized that Japanese kitchen knife cuts very well. There are many ways to attach a blade depending on the knife. I think it's interesting that there are differences between knives that are very thin and sharp and knives that have strong blades," Takashi Hasegawa said.

The texture of the wood gives a warm impression. This watch is made of wood and has a pattern of wooden rings. The picture on the surface is designed with different colour of the wood.

Daisuke Kawaishi said: "All our products are handmade. We are particular about making products using natural wood colours without any colouration. Wooden watches are rare, so customers who sees them for the first time are very surprised."

"When customers compare a wooden watch with a metal watch, they are very happy to hear that the wooden watch is so light that they don't seem to be wearing it. I would like our customers to use our product for a long time. The wooden watch gets scratched or sunburned due to ageing. We hope our customers will enjoy such atmosphere changes," Kawaishi said.

Japanese traditional crafts have always been attracting foreign tourists and visitors, who are mesmerised by the beauty of Japanese culture and traditions. (ANI)

