Mexico City, May 22 (AP) Four people believed to be migrants have died and at least 16 were injured in a traffic collision along a rural highway in southern Mexico, the Chiapas state prosecutor's office said Sunday.

Two small trucks collided in the township of San Juan Chamula, just north of the tourist city of San Cristobal de las Casas.

The prosecutor's office did not identify the nationality of the dead men, but said the injured included nine people from Honduras, four from Guatemala, a Nicaraguan and an Ecuadorian, as well as one person whose nationality was not clear.

Prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into possible homicide in the case.

Chiapas sits along the Guatemalan border and the state's highways are common pathways for migrants heading north toward the United States.

A much larger truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway near the Chiapas capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez in December, killing at least 56 people. (AP)

