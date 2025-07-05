Miami, Jul 5 (AP) Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast US coast. The National Hurricane Centre in Miami says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the affected areas later Saturday.

At 9 am EDT, the storm's centre was located about 150 miles (240 kilometres) south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 240 miles (385 kilometres) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Chantal's maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph.

The centre of Chantal is expected to move across the coast of South Carolina on Sunday morning, the hurricane centre said. Some additional strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast. (AP)

