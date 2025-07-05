Mumbai, July 5: In what can be seen as a significant development, scientists in South Korea have found a way to turn carbon dioxide (CO2) into alcohol. According to reports, a team of researchers from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in South Korea developed a novel electrochemical method to convert CO2 to allyl alcohols. Notably, scientists developed the method through a unique catalytic pathway, thereby achieving a new global benchmark in CO2 conversion efficiency.

This development comes amid rising interest in finding innovative ways to turn CO2 into useful fuels and chemicals worldwide. According to a report in Scitech Daily, Professor Dr. Jaeyoung Lee, Dr. Minjun Choi, and Dr. Sooan Bae led the team of scientists that turned carbon dioxide (CO2) into alcohol. These scientists found a significant breakthrough in converting CO2 into alcohol-based products. Social Media Addiction: New Study Links Watching Reels to High Blood Pressure in Young and Middle-Aged People.

The research published in the journal Nature Catalysis revealed an electrochemical technique that transforms CO2, i.e., carbon dioxide, into "allyl alcohol." What is alcohol? Allyl alcohol is a high-value compound with various industrial applications. According to the study, electrochemical reduction technology of carbon dioxide has become a key technology in the carbon-neutral era, which could help convert CO2 into useful substances.

Professor Lee said that allyl alcohol (C3H6O) is a very useful substance for various chemical reactions. The new technology developed by the South Korean researchers is remarkable as it proves to be a game-changer for its mass production. It must be noted that allyl alcohol is used as an essential raw material in industries such as plastics, adhesives, sterilisers, and fragrances. Here's the direct link to the research.

It is worth noting that the new technology marks a breakthrough in the carbon neutrality era. It is also expected to open new opportunities for economical electrochemical carbon capture and utilisation technology by selectively converting CO2, which has only one carbon atom, into allyl alcohol, a multi-carbon high-value-added compound (C3+) which has three or more carbon atoms. US Study Links Everyday Plastics to Heart Disease.

"This CO2 conversion technology could open new business directions for the coal, petrochemical, and steel industries which are facing growing emission pressures," Prof Lee said. So, what technology did the team of researchers create? According to the study published in Nature Catalysis, the South Korean scientists created a phosphorus-rich copper catalyst and integrated copper phosphide (CuP₂) into a membrane-electrode assembly alongside a nickel–iron (NiFe) oxidation catalyst. They used this catalyst in the electrochemical setup and achieved a Faraday efficiency of 66.9 per cent, which is four times higher than the existing best technology (

The high efficiency proved the excellent selectivity of the catalyst, which minimises the production of unnecessary byproducts and selectively produces only the desired substance. The research also revealed that the new technology recorded a partial current density of 735.4 mA cm−2 and a production rate of 1643 μmol cm−2 h−1 in a process that can apply 1100 mA cm−2 per unit area of ​​the electrode. The results were surprising. The metrics represented the highest reported performance to date and also underscored its potential for large-scale applications.

