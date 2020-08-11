Washington, Aug 11 (AP) President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital,” Trump said.

The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

“It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: “I don't know. Do I seem rattled?”(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)