Washington, August 7: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with TikTok parent ByteDance after 45 days. According to a Reuters report, the order was issued to address the 'threat' posed by TikTok. US President Donald Trump Agrees to Give China's ByteDance 45 Days to Negotiate Sale of TikTok With Microsoft: Reports.

The United States Senate on Thursday voted to ban TikTok from being downloaded on all federal government devices. The bill was unanimously passed by Republican-controlled Senate. It will now be presented before the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok From All Federal Government Devices; Bill to Be Presented in House of Representatives.

US President Donald Trump issues executive order to address the 'threat' posed by TikTok, saying that beginning in 45 days, any transaction subject to US jurisdiction with ByteDance is prohibited: Reuters (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Uv5bmTfZLy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Microsoft is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Trump last week had said that was planning to ban TikTok in the United States after dismissing the idea of a sale to Microsoft. Even after talks with Donald Trump, the tech giant informed that it is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States.

