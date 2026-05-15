World News | Trump Meets Chinese President Xi at Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai, the highly secured leadership compound of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, as part of the US President's two-day visit to the country.

The meeting between the two leaders began Friday morning local time, with Trump and Xi seen walking through the gardens of the sprawling compound before holding a private discussion away from the media, as reported by CNN.

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Zhongnanhai, often described as China's equivalent of the White House, serves as the central leadership complex of the Chinese Communist Party.

Spread across nearly 1,500 acres, including large lakes, gardens, pavilions and government offices, the compound is considered one of the country's most secretive and heavily guarded locations.

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According to CNN, Trump admired the landscaped gardens during the visit as Xi accompanied him through the premises.

The quiet and tightly secured compound, enclosed by historic red ochre walls and monitored by extensive security systems, stood in sharp contrast to the bustle of the Chinese capital outside.

Following their private interaction, which according to CNN lasted around 10 minutes, Trump and Xi resumed their walk through the gardens of Zhongnanhai.

"These are the most beautiful roses anyone has ever seen," Trump remarked during the stroll.

When asked by reporters whether he was enjoying the visit, Trump responded with a thumbs up as Chinese officials instructed the media with "no questions".

The two leaders later walked through a covered corridor decorated with traditional Chinese artwork before arriving at a pavilion, where Xi briefed Trump on the history of Zhongnanhai through a translator.

Senior US officials accompanying Trump included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

During the interaction, Xi told Trump that he was sending rose seeds to him, as per CNN.

The two sides are expected to continue a second round of substantive talks over tea later in the day, with both delegations reduced in size for what officials described as a more intensive session.

Apart from Rubio, Hegseth and Bessent, Trump's smaller delegation includes US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador to China David Perdue.

Xi, meanwhile, is accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including his Chief of Staff Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and China's Ambassador to the US Xie Feng, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)