Washington, May 29 (AP) President Donald Trump met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday and the two discussed the economy but not Powell's outlook for interest rates, the Fed said.

Powell told Trump that the central bank would make decisions about the short-term interest rate it controls “based solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis.” The Fed's rate typically influences borrowing costs across the economy, including for mortgages, car loans, and business borrowing.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualties Reported.

The meeting comes as Trump has assailed Powell for not reducing the Fed's key interest rate, calling him “Too Late Powell.” The president initiated the meeting, the Fed said.

Trump argues that there is “no inflation” and so Powell should cut rates, though such a move might not necessarily reduce the borrowing costs consumers face. Inflation is down substantially from a year ago, yet it remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Also Read | South Korea Plane Crash: 4 Dead As Navy P-3 Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's Southern Region (See Pics and Videos).

The meeting is the first during Trump's second term, though the two met and had lunch together in his first term. Fed chairs regularly meet with Treasury secretaries but less often with presidents, given that the Fed's interest rate decisions are intended to be separate from political concerns. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)