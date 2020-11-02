Washington, Nov 2 (AP) President Donald Trump's press secretary says Trump expects to spend election night at the White House watching results roll in.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked on Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends” on Monday where the president planned to celebrate. She said Trump and some aides “will be together ... at the White House” for election night.

Trump's campaign had planned a traditional campaign party at his Washington, D.C., hotel. But Trump said last week that he was considering other options, including staying at the White House, because the District of Columbia's coronavirus protocols would restrict the size of the gathering.

The Trump campaign last month pushed out fundraising emails in the Republican president's name offering donors the chance to enter a drawing “to join Team Trump at the Election Night Party" in his "favorite hotel,” in Washington, suggesting he would use his hotel as the backdrop for reacting to election results. (AP)

