Washington, Feb 28 (AP) President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine's leader sought security guarantees as the US tries to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump told Zelenskyy that doing so was disrespectful, as Zelenskky was pushing for US security commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression.

You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.” (AP)

