Princeton, February 28: Shocking new details have emerged in the case of Matthew Hertgen, a 31-year-old former college soccer player, who allegedly murdered his younger brother, Joseph Hertgen (26), and set their family cat on fire in an upscale Princeton, New Jersey apartment.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Matthew gouged out Joseph’s eyeball—which police suspect he may have eaten—before stabbing and beating him to death using a knife and a golf club. Investigators discovered a bloody knife, fork, and plate near Joseph’s body, fueling suspicions about cannibalism. US Shocker: School Aide Caught on Camera Dragging Autistic Teen by Private Parts, Pleads Guilty, Faces Prison and Deportation (Watch Video).

The gruesome crime took place at the Michelle Mews apartment complex, where condos sell for up to USD 2 million. After the attack, Matthew himself called 911, reporting a body and a fire inside the home. When officers arrived, they found Joseph’s mutilated body and the charred remains of the family’s pet. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

One police source described the crime scene as “way overboard”, while another senior officer said detectives were “shocked” by the brutality of the homicide, especially in a wealthy Ivy League town like Princeton.

Matthew and Joseph were both college soccer players—Matthew played for Wesleyan University, while Joseph was an athlete at the University of Michigan.

Matthew now faces first-degree murder, weapons charges, and animal cruelty. If convicted, he could receive 30 years to life in prison. The incident has left law enforcement and the local community reeling from the shocking nature of the crime.

