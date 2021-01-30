Tunis [Tunisia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Tunisians took to the streets of the country's capital on Saturday to protest against poverty and police brutality, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Demonstrators clashed with riot police after they were blocked from marching to Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the nation's political and economic hub. Crowds chanted slogans and threw bottles and balloons filled with paint at the officers.

Tunisians have been demonstrating almost daily this month over economic woes and unemployment exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are fears that the government has been undermining a decade of progress made since the country's longtime president was toppled in a popular uprising in 2011. (ANI/Sputnik)

