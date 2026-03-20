Ankara [Turkiye], March 20 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his Eid al-Fitr message on Friday, extended greetings to the people of Turkiye and the Islamic world while calling for unity and solidarity as the Middle East faces escalating tensions and violence, reported TRT World.

"May Allah grant that the Eid contributes to unity, solidarity and brotherhood in our country," Erdogan said, emphasising the need for cohesion within Turkiye and among Muslim nations as conflict engulfs neighbouring regions.

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"May our Lord make Eid al-Fitr a means of salvation and revival for the entire Islamic world," he added, underscoring his concern over the deteriorating security situation across West Asia.

Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, is being observed across West Asia under the shadow of war and instability, with many celebrations subdued amid heightened security and humanitarian challenges. In Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, authorities have bolstered security at prayer sites and travel disruptions have tempered festivities. In conflict-affected areas like Gaza, the West Bank and southern Lebanon, many Muslims observe the holiday amidst displacement and strife.

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Erdogan's message comes as a major regional conflict has erupted following a sharp escalation between Iran, Israel and the United States that has drawn in other countries and destabilised security across West Asia.

Since late February, Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory -- including strategic energy infrastructure -- have triggered repeated Iranian missile and drone responses against Israeli and Gulf targets, including facilities in Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These exchanges have disrupted global energy markets, with oil prices surging above $110 per barrel and freight disruptions through the strategic Strait of Hormuz crippling key supply routes.

The broader war has also spread to Lebanon, where clashes involving Hezbollah and Israeli forces have led to significant casualties and displacement.

Turkiye itself has faced indirect spillovers from the conflict, with NATO air defences intercepting ballistic missiles over Turkish airspace in recent weeks, prompting Ankara to warn Tehran against further provocations and to strengthen its defensive posture.

On the diplomatic front, regional powers including Saudi Arabia have convened foreign ministers in Riyadh to seek ways to support security and discuss avenues for de-escalation, with Turkey's foreign minister slated to advocate peaceful, negotiated solutions to the conflict.

In his Eid message, Erdogan stressed that the ongoing turmoil -- from Israeli offensives in Palestine and Lebanon to the wider Iran-centred clash --underscored the need for unity, compassion and dialogue. "May Allah help and bless us. May Allah make Eid al-Fitr a source of auspicious developments for our country and nation," he said, expressing hope that the holiday would inspire solidarity and peace across Turkiye and beyond. (ANI)

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