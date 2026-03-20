Mumbai, March 20: A large-scale fire broke out at an automotive parts manufacturing facility in the central South Korean city of Daejeon today, March 20, leaving at least 55 people injured and 14 others missing. The blaze, which was reported at approximately 1:17 PM local time, prompted the National Fire Agency to issue a rare nationwide mobilisation order, a measure typically reserved for incidents that exceed local firefighting capacities. authorities confirmed that of the 55 injured, at least 24 remain in serious condition.

The facility, identified as belonging to Anjun Industrial - a key supplier for major automakers including Hyundai and Kia - suffered catastrophic damage, with one of its main buildings reportedly collapsing during the inferno. South Korea Fire: Over 50 Injured, 14 Missing After Blaze at Car Parts Plant in Daejeon.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Car Parts Factory in South Korea's Daejeon

BREAKING: Fire ​at a car parts factory ‌in the South Korean city of Daejeon has injured more than 50 people, 35 ​of them seriously, local news agency reported pic.twitter.com/AFxgwj8Ajl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 20, 2026

Video of Fire at Car Parts Plant in South Korea Surfaces

JUST IN: At least 53 injured, 14 missing after fire at car parts plant in South Korea - Yonhap pic.twitter.com/eYt0RfhUBm — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 20, 2026

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

The National Fire Agency deployed more than 500 personnel and 120 emergency vehicles to the site in the Daedeok district. Due to the intensity of the heat and the risk of further structural collapse, firefighters utilised advanced technology, including two firefighting robots and unmanned water cannons, to access high-risk areas. Rescue teams are currently focusing on locating the 14 missing individuals. Police have begun tracking mobile phone signals within the complex to narrow down the search area. Efforts are also being made to secure approximately 200 kilograms of highly reactive chemicals stored on-site to prevent secondary explosions or toxic leaks.

Casualties and Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a massive explosion before thick, grey smoke engulfed the industrial complex.

Escaping the Blaze: Some workers were forced to jump from the upper floors of the factory to escape the rapidly spreading flames.

Some workers were forced to jump from the upper floors of the factory to escape the rapidly spreading flames. Injury Types: Most casualties are being treated for a combination of smoke inhalation and trauma-related injuries sustained during the evacuation.

Most casualties are being treated for a combination of smoke inhalation and trauma-related injuries sustained during the evacuation. Rising Toll: Fire officials have warned that the number of casualties may rise as they gain further access to the interior of the facility.

Government and Industry Impact

President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok have called for the "full mobilisation" of all available resources to support rescue efforts and minimise further loss of life. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is currently coordinating with the Daejeon Metropolitan Government to manage traffic and local evacuations. The fire is expected to cause significant disruptions to the regional automotive supply chain. As a supplier of critical engine parts for Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, the destruction of Anjun Industrial’s main production line could lead to immediate inventory shortages for domestic vehicle assembly plants. Sachin Awasthi Viral Video: What’s the Rule for Entering South Korea’s Jeju Island Without a Visa?

This incident marks the most severe industrial fire in the region since the 2023 Hankook Tire plant blaze, which destroyed nearly half of that facility's global production capacity. The recurring nature of large-scale fires in the Daejeon industrial belt has previously sparked calls for stricter safety audits and fire suppression systems in chemical-heavy manufacturing environments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters and BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).