Ankara [Turkiye], October 19 (ANI): Turkiye on Sunday welcomed the agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan to a ceasefire under the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar.

In a statement posted on X, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We welcome that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire under the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar and decided to establish mechanisms to strengthen peace and stability between the two countries during the talks held in Doha."

The ministry added, "We commend the efforts of Qatar, which also hosted the talks."

The statement further said, "Turkiye will continue to support the efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability between the two brotherly countries and in the region."

The agreement comes after Qatar on Saturday (local time) announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes, with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability." The announcement marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides committed to holding follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement said.

"The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries," it added.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed optimism that the breakthrough would help de-escalate tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region," the statement concluded.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, killing 17, including three Afghan cricketers. According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties. (ANI)

