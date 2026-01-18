Kyiv [Ukraine], January 18 (ANI): Two people were killed, and dozens were injured in overnight Russian drone strikes across Ukraine, with attacks on energy infrastructure leading to power outages amid freezing temperatures, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

In a social media post on X on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated that the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions were targeted in an assault involving more than 200 drones.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: 12-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Shark at Sydney Harbor Beach.

"Dozens of people have been injured, including a child. As of now, two people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

Highlighting the impact on critical services, Zelenskyy wrote, "The situation in the energy system remains difficult, but we are doing everything we can to restore all services as quickly as possible," adding: "This week alone has seen more than 1,300 attack drones, around 1,050 guided aerial bombs and 29 missiles of various types in total."

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Senator Steve Daines in Delhi; Discusses Strategic Significance of India-US Bilateral Relationship.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2012795329175753077?s=20

Amid continuing attacks, Zelenskyy also renewed his appeal to world leaders for increased support.

"That is why Ukraine still needs more protection - above all, more missiles for air defense systems. If Russia is deliberately dragging out the diplomatic process, the world's response must be decisive: more assistance for Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor."

The latest Russian strikes came a day after Ukrainian negotiators reached the United States for discussions with President Donald Trump's administration on steps towards ending the nearly four-year conflict with Russia, Al Jazeera reported. The talks were expected to centre on security guarantees and Ukraine's post-war recovery.

In the backdrop of these diplomatic efforts, Ukraine and the United States have also drafted a 20-point peace proposal, though Russia has not commented so far, with Washington's efforts to halt the fighting yet to produce an agreement.

Over recent months, Russia has reiterated a series of demands, including territorial concessions and assurances that Ukraine will not pursue NATO membership.

Alongside the battlefield and diplomatic track, Ukraine is also battling a worsening energy crisis this winter amid continued Russian bombardment, Al Jazeera reported.

Against this backdrop, Zelenskyy said on Saturday that electricity imports and additional power equipment need to be accelerated, as the capital Kyiv and the Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions have been among the worst affected by power outages.

The Ukrainian government has declared an energy emergency, with the damaged power grid reportedly meeting only 60 per cent of the country's electricity requirements.

The crisis has been further intensified by exceptionally cold temperatures, with families across Ukraine struggling to keep warm.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it has repeatedly targeted the country's energy infrastructure during winter months, in a move aimed at increasing pressure on Ukrainian leadership to accept Moscow's conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

The United Nations and other observers have condemned this year's Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, warning that children and elderly people remain the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhia, more than 200,000 consumers were left without electricity after a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, Moscow-installed Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Balitsky said restoration work was underway, but nearly 400 settlements were still without power.

Temperatures remain well below freezing across the southeastern region, around 75 per cent of which is under Russian control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)