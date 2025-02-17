World News | Two Nepalese Embassy Officials Sent to Indian University Where Student Committed Suicide: PM Oli

Kathmandu, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Monday that Nepal's embassy in New Delhi sent two officials to counsel Nepalese students at a Bhubaneswar university where a woman from that country reportedly committed suicide.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student, died allegedly by suicide at her hostel on Sunday, police said. The incident triggered tension on the campus as the Nepalese students began protesting.

Also Read | KIIT Student Suicide: Nepal Students at KIIT University Asked To Leave After BTech Girl Prakriti Lamsal Found Dead at Hostel in Odisha; PM KP Sharma Oli Reacts.

"Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference," Oli posted on X. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said diplomatic initiatives were being taken regarding the incident.

Earlier, some students said they were asked to leave the hostel.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Won't Take Part in Upcoming US-Russia Talks, Can't Accept Outcome.

"We were told to vacate hostel rooms and dropped at the railway station. We had to appear for an examination on February 28," a student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

"Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm," the KIIT said.

Later, in a separate statement, the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi said the KIIT assured it would arrange for the accommodation of the Nepalese students in the university hostel and hold classes for them.

The embassy said it was in contact with the Indian government and the Odisha chief minister's office and coordinating with authorities on the incident.

A group of Nepalese students staged a demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu with placards demanding a probe into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)