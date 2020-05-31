World News | Two Pak High Commission Employees Caught for Espionage, Declared Persona-non Grata

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Two persons attached to the Pakistan High Commission here were apprehended by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities in the country, the external affairs ministry said, adding that the two have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

India has declared both of them persona-non grata "for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission", the MEA said in a statement today.

A persona-non grata is a foreign individual whose entry or stay in a particular country is prohibited by that country's government.

"Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities," the MEA said.

"The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," it added.

The MEA said that Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India's national security.

The Charge de Affaires was "asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status". (ANI)

