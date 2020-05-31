ANTIFA to be Designated as 'Terrorist Organisation' by United States, Announces Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, May 31: The United States will be designated the ANTIFA as a "terrorist organisation, announced President Donald Trump on Sunday. The decision comes amid raging protests in several provinces of the country, particularly in Minnesota, over the "police killing" of a 46-year-old African-American - George Floyd - in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis Cop Accused of Killing George Floyd, Taken Into Custody.

Trump has been severely critical of the leftists and black rights demonstrators who have hit the streets since Monday - following the killing of Floyd. The protests turned violent in some parts, and the maximum damage was reported in Minneapolis where a police station was charred, several shops and departmental stores looted and restaurants set on fire.

ANTIFA or the anti-fascist political activists' movement has been at the forehead of organising agitations, along with the Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The protesters are seeking enhanced legislative measures to protect the lives of coloured Americans, while primarily demanding an expedited prosecution of the four policemen involved in Floyd's murder.

See Donald Trump's Tweet

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Floyd, who was accused of using a counterfeit currency note, was chased down by a police team. One of the cops, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on his neck while other cops pinned him to the ground. He continued to pin Floyd using his knee for over eight minutes - as captured in a video - despite the deceased gasping and saying "I can't breathe".