Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Two Sikh shopkeepers were shot dead by unidentified assailants on early Sunday morning in Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident took place in the Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband in Peshawar city. Two assailants were riding a motorcycle when they opened fire on the victims identified as Saljeet Singh, and Ranjeet Singh.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, His US Counterpart Joe Biden To Discuss North Korean Provocations During 1st Summit.

The two Sikh men died on the spot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the killing of two persons of the Sikh community.

"Unidentified gunmen shot dead two members of the Sikh community in the Sarband area of Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa @IMMahmoodKhan took notice of the incident. The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take necessary action for immediate arrest of those involved in the murder," Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said in a tweet.

Also Read | Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Says Report.

India's Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned the "dastardly" killing of two members of the Sikh Sangat. He said acts like these clearly amplify the dangers that religious minorities face in our volatile neighbourhood.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the dastardly killing of two members of the Sikh Sangat in Pakistan's Peshawar. Acts like these clearly amplify the dangers that religious minorities face in our volatile neighbourhood and the necessity for humane measures like CAA," Puri said in a tweet.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), hundreds of people die in target killings, military operations and various other incidents of high-degree violence.

Those killed included citizens including women and members of religious minorities, politicians, security personnel and militants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)