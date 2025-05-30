World News | UAE Attorney-General Receives Ambassador of Yemen

Agency News ANI| May 30, 2025 06:28 AM IST
UAE Attorney-General receives Ambassador of Yemen (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Hamad Saif Mohammed Musallem Al Shamsi has received Fahd Saeed Al-Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the United Arab Emirates, and his accompanying delegation at the Office of the Attorney-General and Federal Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two sides in legal fields were discussed, along with a number of topics of shared interest. Friendly conversations were also exchanged regarding prospects for developing relations between the two countries concerning the work of the Public Prosecution.

    The Attorney General welcomed the Yemeni ambassador, emphasising the importance of this meeting in supporting the paths of joint cooperation and strengthening the legal partnership between the two brotherly countries. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel