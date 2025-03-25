Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25 (ANI/WAM): The Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government has confirmed that the national cybersecurity systems have successfully dealt with cyberattacks targeting 634 government and private entities. These attacks aimed to leak data from vital and strategic sectors in the UAE and were addressed using the best global practices in this critical field.

Mohamed AlKuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that a threat actor known as "rose87168" claimed to have breached the Oracle Cloud's SSO and LDAP, resulting in the leak of approximately six million customer records globally, including sensitive user password data.

Also Read | 'Jammu and Kashmir Will Always Be Integral Part of India': New Delhi Tells Islamabad It Must Quit Occupied Territory, Stop Justifying Terrorism.

He added that estimates suggest around 1,40,000 entities worldwide may have been affected by the breach, including 634 entities in the UAE--of which 30 are government entities, 13 are private, and the rest fall under other categories.

The Cybersecurity Council clarified that emergency cybersystems have been activated across the country in coordination with relevant authorities to safeguard the UAE's cyberspace and strengthen its protection against any attempts of hacking or threats.

Also Read | Han Jong-hee Dies at 63: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Passes Way Due to Heart Attack.

The Council's urged all government and private institutions to enhance their cybersecurity defences, raise their cyber readiness levels, and report any suspicious activity that may target digital systems immediately.

It also stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and adopting the best security practices to counter growing cyber threats, especially with the evolution of hacking and cyber fraud tools that now take on various forms. (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)