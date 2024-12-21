Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport of the Republic of South Africa and former Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, in recognition of her prominent contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.

Mahash Saeed Alhameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, presented the medal to Creecy, who expressed her sincere appreciation to Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this award and commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which became a key reference framework and a cornerstone for global climate action and sustainability.

For his part, Alhameli congratulated Creecy on the award, and commended South Africa's participation in COP28 and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet. (ANI/WAM)

