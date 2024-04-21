Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, discussed during a phone call cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, especially in the humanitarian field, and support for peace and development regionally and globally.

During the call, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, foremost among them developments in the Middle East and the need to contain tensions and prevent escalation, as this entails a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and international security and peace.

They called for restraint and prioritising the voice of wisdom to spare the region from further conflict that harms all and hinders cooperation and development efforts that benefit its peoples.

UAE President and the Secretary-General of the United Nations reviewed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the importance of working to establish an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian tragedies among civilians, ensure the flow of adequate and unimpeded aid, and enable international organisations to carry out their humanitarian role.

They also underscored the importance of advancing towards a comprehensive and just peace based on the two-state solution, as it is the only viable path towards achieving lasting security and stability in the region.

During the call, the UAE President stressed the UAE's keenness to cooperate with the United Nations and various parties regionally and internationally in order to maintain peace in light of the difficult circumstances that the region is experiencing.

For his part, Antonio Guterres expressed his appreciation for the UAE's support for peace and its notable global humanitarian efforts, particularly in providing assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

