World News | UAE Reiterates It Will Not Allow Airspace or Territory to Be Used for Attacks on Iran

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates reiterated that it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any military operations targeting Iran, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

In an official statement posted on X, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to "not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard."

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https://x.com/mofauae/status/2015791355080106414?s=20

The ministry also stressed on Monday that "dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises."

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The statement comes amid an expanding US military presence near Iran, including the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters.

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would resort to military action against Iran if the Islamic Republic engages in what he described as "use of violence against protesters."

Protests that began peacefully late last month later escalated, spreading across several Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities said rioters attacked public infrastructure and killed members of the security forces.

Amid the unrest, the United States and Israel's Mossad publicly acknowledged involvement on the ground.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on social media, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them."

In a Farsi-language post, Mossad urged rioters to "Go out together into the streets. The time has come," adding that its operatives were supporting them "not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field."

Iranian officials said the latest riots marked the second phase of Israel's war against the Iranian nation following the 12-day conflict in June. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)