Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Air travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is witnessing a noticeable surge amid increasing demand from those wishing to perform Umrah rituals during the holy month of Ramzan, reaching its peak during the last ten days of the holy month.

According to the General Civil Aviation Authority's (GCAA) statistics, there was an increase in the number of flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia by 13.3 per cent during March, which saw the beginning of Ramzan, to approximately 383 weekly flights, compared to around 338 weekly flights in February.

The authority explained that flydubai increased its flights to the Kingdom by 40 per cent from 93 weekly flights in February to 130 flights in March, covering destinations such as Abha, Jazan, Neom, AlUla, Qaisumah, Dammam, Qassim, Hail, Hofuf, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Taif, Yanbu, Najran, and Tabuk.

The authority also noted that Etihad Airways increased its flights to the Kingdom by more than 22.2 per cent from 63 flights in February to 77 flights in March, covering destinations such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh.

According to the GCAA, Emirates flights to the Kingdom reached approximately 67 weekly flights in March, covering Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, and Riyadh, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operated about 21 weekly flights including Dammam and Madinah.

Meanwhile, flights operated by Air Arabia reached approximately 88 weekly flights covering Abha, Al Jowf, Dammam, Qassim, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif, Yanbu, and Tabuk.

Etihad Airways stated that during Ramzan and the Umrah season, from March 11 to April 7, the airline successfully transported around 45,000 passengers to its destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The airline highlighted Jeddah as the top choice for travellers among Etihad Airways' destinations in Saudi Arabia during Ramzan, with flights to Jeddah achieving a passenger occupancy rate exceeding 95 per cent, reflecting high demand and service efficiency.

Most travellers visiting Saudi Arabia during this period were from the UAE, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia. Etihad Airways operates flights to three destinations in the Kingdom using a variety of aircraft, including Dammam and Riyadh using Airbus A320 aircraft, while flights to Jeddah are operated using Airbus A320, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787 aircraft.

As of March 15th, Etihad Airways has permanently increased its services to Jeddah and Riyadh. The airline now operates a total of 77 weekly flights, with 28 flights to Jeddah, 28 flights to Riyadh, and 21 flights to Dammam. (ANI/WAM)

