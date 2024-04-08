08 Apr, 18:02 (IST) Preparations Underway To Sight Shawwal Crescent in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Other Countries The preparations are underway to sight the Shawwal crescent moon in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and France. If the moon is sighted today, Eid 2024 shall be celebrated on April 9. Muslims will observe Eid al-Fitr on April 10 if the moon remains invisible today. Catch live news updates on the Eid 2024 moon sighting efforts.

Mumbai, April 8: Muslims in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and France will look for the crescent moon today, April 8, sighting of which will determine the Eid 2024 date as well as mark the end of the ongoing Ramadan month. The Eid moon sighting ritual is keenly watched by Muslims across the world as Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festivals. Catch live news updates on the Eid 2024 moon sighting in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and France here.

Muslims in different countries began Ramadan fasting from different dates, subject to the moon sighting. In UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and France, Ramadan fasting started from March 11. Accordingly, today (April 8) marks 29th day of Ramadan in these countries. Eid 2024 Holidays in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Full List of Eid al-Fitr Holiday Dates for Private and Government Employees.

When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Eid 2024 Date

Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If the crescent moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month, a new month commences from the next day. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. If the crescent moon is sighted this evening, the ongoing Ramadan month shall end and Shawwal 1445 will begin from April 9 in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and France. Consequently, Muslims will celebrate Eid on April 9. If Muslims are unable to sight the moon, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 9. Subsequently, Eid 2024 will be observed on April 10.