Al Arish [Egypt], April 26 (ANI/WAM): A new UAE aid aircraft arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies, as part of the ongoing "Humaid Air Bridge" operated by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to help alleviate their humanitarian suffering amid current conditions.

The shipment includes 3,300 food parcels, contributing to meeting the basic needs of affected families and fostering food security for Palestinians inside the Strip.

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The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish received the shipment upon arrival. The cargo was unloaded and transported to the UAE humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, in preparation for its entry into Gaza through approved mechanisms, ensuring swift delivery to beneficiaries.

The continued operation of the Humaid Air Bridge reflects the UAE's firm commitment to delivering humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people, as part of an ongoing response aimed at easing the humanitarian situation and providing essential needs to those affected.

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Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its sustained humanitarian efforts since its launch, delivering relief, food, and medical aid by air, land, and sea, embodying the UAE's values of giving and humanitarian solidarity. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)