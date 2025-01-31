Sharjah [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage and in the presence of Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honourary President of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), the UAE will host the first International Conference on Reprographic Rights Management.

The event will see broad participation from representatives of collective management organisations and experts in the field of creative works' rights, taking place from February 19 to February 20, 2025.

The ERRA is organising a conference in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO). This event aims to discuss the significance of safeguarding intellectual property rights and their impact on the creative economy.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised the conference's relevance to the UAE and the global creative sector. She stated, "Hosting this conference conveys the sincerity of our ambition to be a leading world platform for dialogue on creators' rights." By advocating for intellectual property protection, the UAE aims to empower creators and foster cultural and economic growth.

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, highlighted that hosting the first International Reprographic Rights Conference in the UAE showcases the nation's dedication to international dialogue on authors' rights. This commitment reflects the UAE's aspiration to adopt global best practices in cultural and educational sectors.

The conference serves as a vital platform for global experts and stakeholders to share knowledge and discuss development opportunities in reprographic rights protection. Al Shehhi noted that protecting creators' rights is both a moral obligation and a strategic necessity for enhancing the UAE's creative economy.

The first day will feature panel discussions on collective management's role in reprographic rights protection, unauthorised use of creative works, and the implications of artificial intelligence in the digital age.

The second day will focus on sessions for universities, authors, and publishers, including expert presentations on artificial intelligence and reprographic rights. (ANI/WAM)

