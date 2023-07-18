London, July 18: After Russia's announcement of pulling out from the United Nations and Turkey-brokered Black Sea grain deal, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned Moscow's decision. He called on Russia to rejoin the initiative and allow the export of grain.

Cleverly stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine has hindered the free flow of grain and other foodstuffs through the Black Sea resulting in a worldwide food crisis. He stated that the Black Sea Grain initiative since its inception has played a significant role in lowering and establishing global food prices and delivered more than 32 million tonnes of food products to world markets.

"The United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative," James Cleverly said in the press release.

"Russia's illegal war against Ukraine has obstructed the free flow of grain and other foodstuffs through the Black Sea, causing worldwide suffering. We urge Russia to re-join the initiative, which was developed by the UN in 2022, and allow the unimpeded export of grain," he added.

James Cleverly stated that Russia has obstructed the proper operation of the deal for several months. He noted that Russia by its action is serving its own interests and disregards the needs of all those around the world, including the poor nations, who are paying high prices.

He said that United Nations has estimated that the number of undernourished people across the world could increase by millions without the export of grain under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

According to Cleverly, Ukraine's exports of grain have been restricted while Russia's exports of food are at higher levels than before the conflict between the two nations started.

"We have always been clear that the target of our sanctions is Russia’s war machine and not the food and fertiliser sectors," James Cleverly said in the press release.

"Contrary to Russian claims, the UN and other partners have taken significant steps to ensure that Russian food is able to access world markets. The best way for Russia to address concerns around global food security would be for it to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and end the war," he added.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it "has been terminated." The deal had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, as per the CNN report.

In withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that its government was removing guarantees for safe navigation in the Black Sea, according to CNN.

Russian Foreign Ministry in the statement said, "This means the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of navigation, the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor, the restoration of the regime of a temporarily dangerous area in the northwestern Black Sea and the disbandment of the JCC [Joint Coordination Center] in Istanbul. Without Russia's participation, the Black Sea initiative ceases to function from July 18."

It further said that the Russian government objects to the further extension of the agreement and informed the Turkish and Ukrainian sides on Monday. Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had also informed the UN secretariat. The ministry said that the Russia-UN Memorandum did not work as planned.

After Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “everything” must be done to ensure his country can use the Black Sea to export grain, CNN reported.

According to the Ukrainian President spokesperson Sergiy Nykyforov, Zelenskyy said, "Even without Russia, we must do everything possible so that we can use this Black Sea corridor." Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine could continue exporting grain without the support of Russia.

Zelenskyy said, "We are not afraid. We have been approached by companies which own vessels," according to CNN. He further said, "They said they are ready to continue grain deliveries if Ukraine ships out and Turkey lets them through."

