London [UK], March 9 (ANI): The United Kingdom launched a new women and girls strategy on International Women's Day to tackle global gender inequality at every opportunity, including combatting attempts to roll back women's rights and work with partners around the world to do the same, according to the official release by the British government.

In the statement, the UK government stated that this is for the first time that this strategy commits the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to be more than 80 per cent of its bilateral aid programmes including a focus on gender equality by 2030.

Talking about gender equality, the UK government said that the climate change and humanitarian crises continue to disproportionately affect women and girls, there are attempts to row back on women's rights including in countries like Iran and Afghanistan, and sexual violence is happening in conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere and violence against women is growing online.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "Advancing gender equality and challenging discrimination is obviously the right thing to do, but it also brings freedom, boosts prosperity and trade, and strengthens security - it is the fundamental building block of all healthy democracies."

"Our investment to date has improved lives around the world, with more girls in school, fewer forced into early marriage and more women in top political and leadership roles," he added.

In the statement, UK Secretary further stated that the "hard-won gains" are under increasing threat and all have to ramp up their work to tackle the inequalities which remain, at every opportunity

The Foreign Secretary will also launch the new strategy in Sierra Leone, where he is visiting a school and a hospital in his mother's hometown of Bo, to see how UK-funded projects are having a positive impact on women and girls.

"In the hospital, he will see how UK support is improving blood banks and equipment, increasing electricity access and saving the lives of pregnant women. In the school, he will hear about girls' aspirations for the future. The UK is supporting students there to talk about preventing violence," the statement read.

"The strategy puts a continued focus on educating girls, empowering women and girls, championing their health and rights and ending gender-based violence - the challenges the UK believes are most acute," the statement added.

It commits the FCDO to involve its entire network of high commissions and embassies around the world to deliver the strategy. This will include UK heads of mission developing plans and commitments specific to their host country and raising the most pressing issues with their host governments. The UK will also develop an ambitious new research offer to help the UK and its partners make investment decisions.

Alongside the strategy, the Foreign Secretary will announce a new women's sexual and reproductive health and rights programme focused on sub-Saharan Africa, which has some of the highest rates of child marriage and maternal mortality in the world.

Reaching up to 10.4 million women, the programme will receive up to Pounds 200 million and is expected to prevent up to 30,600 maternal deaths, 3.4 million unsafe abortions and 9.5 million unintended pregnancies.

Separately, the UK is also increasing support for women's rights organisations and movements, recognising their critical role in advancing gender equality and protecting rights, and amplifying grassroots women's and girls' voices. Most of this £38 million programme will be delivered through a new partnership with the Equality Fund.

Jess Tomlin, co-CEO of the Equality Fund said: "We're really excited about this partnership because it shows that every sector can come together - with boldness and urgency - to deliver resources to women's rights organisations everywhere. A just, sustainable, thriving future depends on the solutions of feminist movements, and it's time for all of us to trust and robustly resource their leadership at scale all across the world." (ANI)

