Tripoli [Libya], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday expressed concern over the recent shutdown of a major oil port by the state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC).

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya expresses its concern regarding the recent shutdown in oil production at Marsa al-Hariga and indications that other shutdowns may be imminent. The uninterrupted production of oil as well as maintaining the independence and impartiality of the NOC remains a vital cornerstone to the economic, social and political stability of Libya," the UN agency said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on all parties to ensure that the NOC remains an independent, technocratic, well-resourced institution and to ensure the transparent and equitable management of resources, as set out in the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum) Roadmap, to combat corruption. This is of critical importance for the Government that is requested to improve the delivery of basic services to the Libyan people," it said.

The NOC on Monday declared the state of force majeure in the port of al-Hariga as a result of the Central Bank of Libya's refusal to liquidate the oil budget for months.

Suspension of oil exports at Hariga port could cause daily losses of more than 118 million dinars (USD 26 million), the NOC said in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

