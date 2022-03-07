Geneva, Mar 7 (AP) The UN human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

Also Read | 'China, India Have Encountered Some Setbacks in Bilateral Ties', Says Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.”

Fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Also Read | Crude Oil Price Soars Past $130 A Barrel, Highest Since July 2008 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)