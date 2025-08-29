Kyiv [Ukraine] August 29 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday night at Ukraine's request following a deadly wave of Russian missile and drone attacks that struck Kyiv and other cities this week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 pm Kyiv time, comes after Ukrainian officials reported dozens of civilian deaths, including children, in the latest strikes.

Also Read | India, Japan Sign Landmark Security Declaration To Strengthen Defence During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Tokyo, Indo-Pacific Cooperation (Watch Video).

"We call on the Security Council members to use this meeting to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian terror and increase pressure on the Russian aggressor. Only pressure, including new tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and engage in meaningful efforts to end the war," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1961366912887054843

Also Read | India and Japan Announce AI Cooperation Initiative, PM Narendra Modi Invites His Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba for AI Impact Summit.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that 22 people, including four children, were killed after Russia's barrage of missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on Thursday night.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy, citing a report from Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that rescue operations at the residential building have been completed, while updating the number of casualties.

"There was a report from Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, rescue operations have been completed, and work continues to clear the destroyed structures. At this moment, it is known that 22 people were killed at this one site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed." Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

A statement issued by the UN said, "The Secretary-General condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, which killed and injured many civilians, including children. The attacks also damaged the facilities of diplomatic delegations and offices in the capital Kyiv. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)