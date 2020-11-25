New York [US], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Months after Russian President Vladimir Putin made an offer to provide free Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines to all the United Nations staff worldwide, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday said they are still holding discussions and looking at the relevant data.

While addressing the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Putin had offered free Sputnik V vaccines to all the United Nations staff worldwide.

Also Read | Joe Biden Says ‘Election is Over’ After Donald Trump Allows Transition Process.

"We continue to be in discussions and looking at that," Dujarric told reporters when asked about the offer.

Earlier, Dujarric said the vaccine must be cleared by the World Health Organization.

Also Read | Afghanistan Blasts: 17 Killed, More Than 50 People Injured in Two Explosions in Bamiyan Province.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)