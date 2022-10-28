Bali [Indonesia], October 28 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches prime importance to the health sector and is devoted to creating a resilient global healthcare ecosystem.

He made these remarks while addressing the second G20 Health Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership attaches topmost importance to the health sector. We are committed to protecting global health and making sure we leave behind for the coming generations a better and healthier planet to live in," said Minister Mandaviya on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress and way forward on priorities in the healthcare sector, a government press release read.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that "India is committed to contributing immensely to creating a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem".

At the same time, he also elaborated on building global health resilience wherein the proposal of a Financial Intermediary Fund was discussed. He also highlighted the need to acknowledge existing fault lines in the Global Health Architecture and the importance of building an inclusive, agile and responsive framework for health emergency management.

Dr Mandaviya also encouraged all G20 members to contribute their public keys to the proposed Global Federated Public Trust Directory for ensuring seamless worldwide mobility of people and goods. (ANI)

