Karachi, October 28: Two employees of a telecommunication company were lynched to death on Friday by a mob in Karachi's Machhar Colony, media reported. Keamari SSP, Fida Hussain Janwari, said that the victims were reportedly visiting the area to check signal strength and consistency in the area. Bihar Mob Lynching: One Robber Dies, 2 Injured After Mob Lynches Them in Samastipur.

Allegedly, some rumours spread that they were trying to abduct children, Samaa TV reported. Upon hearing the rumours, several area residents attacked and brutally beat the telecom company officials. WhatsApp Rumour on Child Theft And 16 Mob Lynchings: Similar Message, Different Places, Multiple Killings in One Month.

The injuries were so severe that the two men ultimately succumbed to their injuries. While a police squad was dispatched, it was too late to save the men from being lynched. Later, police officials said that they had recorded the statement of an eyewitness. There were no immediate reports of any arrest.

