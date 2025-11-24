Union Minister Kiren Rijiju departs for Bhutan to lead the delegation for the return of Lord Buddha's sacred relics. (Photo: X/@KirenRijiju)

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is travelling to Bhutan to lead the "Delegation for the Return of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha", which had been brought to the Himalayan nation for public exposition.

In a post on X, Rijiju said he is "leaving for the Kingdom of Bhutan to lead the 'Delegation for the Return of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha' (Enshrined at the National Museum, in New Delhi), which was brought to Bhutan for public exposition."

Rijiju's visit comes soon after a series of significant cultural exchanges between India and Bhutan this month.

Earlier, on November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed gratitude to Bhutan's leadership and people for the warm and respectful reception given to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha during their public display in the country, highlighting the deep spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India. These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations' shared spiritual heritage."

The relics, enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi, had been sent to Bhutan for exhibition from November 8 to 18, underscoring the long-standing cultural bond shared by the two neighbours.

The Indian delegation accompanying the relics was led by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, along with senior Buddhist monks and officials.

The relics were welcomed at Paro International Airport with a solemn ceremony attended by Bhutan's Home Minister Tshering, Tshoki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body, Paro Mayor Norbu Wangchuk, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Sandeep Arya, and other senior officials and monks.

The Royal Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also offered their respects to the relics.

Following the ceremony, the relics were taken to the Grand Kuenrey Hall at Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, where traditional rituals were performed for their enshrinement.

Speaking at the event, Virendra Kumar said he was honoured to lead the Indian delegation. "This exposition strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, reinforcing the shared heritage of peace and compassion inspired by Lord Buddha," he said.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay thanked the Government of India for bringing the relics to Bhutan.

He said the event, envisioned by the King of Bhutan, symbolised global peace and harmony.

Tobgay also appreciated the efforts of India's Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, calling the exposition "a significant milestone in Bhutan-India relations."

He further conveyed his appreciation to PM Modi for facilitating the sacred visit.

The exhibition became a symbol of peace, compassion and unity, reaffirming the Buddhist ties between India and Bhutan.

It also formed part of India's broader efforts to share its Buddhist heritage internationally, following exhibitions in Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia's Kalmykia region.

The event came after the return of the Piprahwa Jewel Relics to India, which PM Modi described as a moment of national pride.

PM Modi, who has completed his State visit to Bhutan from November 11 to 12, travelled as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the close partnership and the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two neighbours. (ANI)

