Wilmington (US), Feb 25 (AP) Three people were taken to a hospital after a medical helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a North Carolina airport, officials said.

Three team members who were on the AirLink helicopter on Monday night were transported for evaluation, but no patients were on board, Novant Health said in a statement.

The Eurocopter EC-135 helicopter crashed near Wilmington International Airport around 7:50 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. An online FAA preliminary report listed the injuries of one flight crew member as serious, but the extent of injuries to the other two aboard was listed as unknown.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. (AP)

