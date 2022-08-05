Washington [US], August 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is delaying routine Minuteman III missile test launches to avoid further provoking tensions with China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's contentious trip to Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The US Air Force postponed the test launch to avoid any misunderstandings with China given recent tensions regarding Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the report said.

The test, which takes place several times a year to assess the reliability of the US intercontinental ballistic missile systems, was initially planned to occur this week at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the report added. (ANI/Xinhua)

