Richmond (US), Jul 7 (AP) Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday that the US has destroyed the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile, a milestone in the history of warfare dating back to World War I.

McConnell said in a statement that workers at Kentucky's Blue Grass Army Depot eliminated the last of thousands of rockets filled with GB nerve agent that are the last of the United States' declared chemical weapons and completed a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.

Also Read | Lebanon Mosque Shooting: At Least One Dead, Five Injured After Firing Inside Mosque in Bar Elias Town, Says Security Official.

The US faced a September 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997 and was joined by 193 countries.

The munitions destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets with GB nerve agent — a deadly toxin also known as sarin — that have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.

Also Read | India: Lung Disease Turns Budhpura into ‘village of Widows’.

By destroying the munitions, the US is officially underscoring that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable in the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that haven't joined the agreement, military experts say.

Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare in World War I, where they were estimated have killed at least 100,000. Despite their use being subsequently banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty calling for their destruction.

In southern Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot on June 22 completed their mission of neutralizing an entire cache of about 2,600 tons of mustard blister agent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)