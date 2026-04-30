World News | US Embassy Shares Rubio's Remarks on Significance of India-US Ties

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Thursday shared a picture of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and recalled Rubio's words that the India-US partnership spanning vast areas such as defence, energy and critical minerals and engagement through Quad delivers for the two countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Throwback Thursdays- Reflecting on a powerful moment of shared vision and collaboration. "From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region." - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Statement on India's Republic Day January 26, 2026," the US Embassy in India said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2049774746405847309?s=20

Earlier this month, India and United States held constructive and forward-looking discussions on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

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An Indian trade delegation had visited Washington DC from April 20 to April 23.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release that the meetings were held in a positive and constructive spirit with both sides engaging in meaningful discussions across a wide range of areas.

These included market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment, and digital trade.

The release said discussions enabled progress on several key matters, and both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain the momentum as negotiations move forward.

"The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward," the release said.

The visit follows a Joint Statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026, in which both countries agreed on a framework for an Interim Agreement aimed at reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. (ANI)

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