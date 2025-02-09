Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI): US Air Force's F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft is participating at the Aero India air show that begins on Monday in Bengaluru

Preparations are on for the Aero India 2025; scheduled to be held from February 10-14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in the city. Aero India 2025 is the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi on France Visit From February 10; Will Co-Chair AI Action Summit With French President Emmanuel Macron, Address India-France CEOs Forum.

"For the 15th time, the United States is proud to participate in Aero India 2025 -- Asia's premier aerospace and defense trade show exhibition. The United States will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defense and aerospace partnership between the United States and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties," a statement by the US embassy stated.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defense. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defense electronics, as per the statement.

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Members Put in Detainee Cell at Zurich Airport Over Missing Travel Documents.

Charge d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews of the US Embassy in Delhi will lead the high-level US delegation of representatives from the US Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce.

Andrews said, "The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defense ties with India. Our cooperation in defense, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership."

General Kevin Schneider, Commander, US Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, US Mission India's Senior Defense Official, and Consul General Chris Hodges, US Consulate General Chennai, are among the senior leaders joining Charge d'Affaires Andrews in the US Delegation.

Since Aero India 2023, the US and India have deepened defense ties, including through technology innovation, expanded trade, and increased cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations.

US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider said, "Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase US defence aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations." He added, "The growth in Indian and US bilateral defense trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defense enabling agreements. The importance of our partnership continues to grow, particularly as we face an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific," as per the statement.

Spectators can expect a display of US-made defense equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.

The US Air Force Band of the Pacific's 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public throughout the week: at Aero India 2025 on February 13 and 14 and at 5:00 p.m. on February 11 at the Christ University auditorium, Campus Road in Bengaluru, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)