New Delhi, February 9: In a startling incident at Zurich Airport (ZRH), five Air India (AI) cabin crew members were detained after failing to carry the mandatory Crew Member Certificate (CMC), a crucial document required for visa-free entry under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

The crew had arrived in Zurich on two separate flights in the past week. Four members lacked a CMC, while one carried an invalid certificate. Previously, Zurich Airport allowed crew members to obtain the CMC on arrival for 10 euros, but a rule change on February 5 made it compulsory to carry the document beforehand. Air India’s crew either missed this update or was not provided with the required documents before departure. Air India Becomes 1st Indian Airline To Introduce In-Flight WiFi Internet on Domestic Flights.

The situation escalated as some crew members were reportedly taken to detainee cells under harsh conditions, with restricted movement, no phone access, and limited food or seating. They were only allowed restroom breaks. ‘Shocked, Deeply Disappointed With Air India’: Woman Flyer Says Air India Left Passengers in the Lurch in Italy’s Milan.

Air India’s local representatives in Zurich intervened, negotiating their release and securing accommodation at a transit hotel. However, as per reports, four crew members remained stranded in Zurich.

This incident underscores the importance of strict compliance with evolving aviation regulations. A missing document can lead to severe operational disruptions. While Air India has yet to issue an official statement, the situation serves as a critical reminder for airlines to stay updated on entry requirements to avoid such complications in the future.

