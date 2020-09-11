Washington, Sep 11 (PTI) The 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans serves as a reminder of country's ability to unite in times of tragedy and crisis, Indian-American Senator and Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Friday.

Paying tribute to the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attack this day in 2001, she urged her countrymen to remember them as more than victims.

Also Read | Facebook Launches 'Campus', a College-Only Space for Students to Connect.

"Let us also remember that honouring them is also about reminding us of who we are as Americans. Because in times of tragedy, in times of despair, in times of suffering and pain, we, by our very nature as who we are, stand together. We stand together," she said at an event in Fairfax in Virginia.

"We remember that they were more than victims of an unspeakable act. They were also parents and sons and daughters and neighbours and friends. And we know that they will never be defined by the story of those who stole them away. No, they will be defined by their humanity, but their stories, but their laughter that still echoes in the homes and hearts of those who love them," Harris said.

Also Read | China Bans Travel to Czech Republic For Its Citizens Days After Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, Fumed Over Top Prague Official’s Visit to Taiwan.

Her running mate and Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden attended the memorials at the World Trade Center in New York and at the Flight 93 National Memorial Near Shanksville in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks in 2001 in New York, Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

"Each 9/11, we remember the unbreakable spirit of the American people. We remember the brave first responders and the Americans who lost their lives during those horrific attacks. Even during our darkest moments, we came together to show that hope and love trump fear and division," Harris said in a tweet later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)