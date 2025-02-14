Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): A mobile billboard advertising truck in Washington, DC has displayed boards featuring pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and a message that reads, "Paving the Path for Progress, US-India Alliance in Developing Skilled Workforce" and "Pillars of Friendship, Pathways of Progress."

The billboard displaying pictures of PM Modi and Trump comes ahead of their meeting at the White House later today. The two leaders will meet for the first time after the inauguration of Trump as the 47th US President on January 20.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

Before he met with Trump at the White House, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon his arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, India and the US launched a "strategic partnership" in 2005. The ties between the two nations were elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during Trump's visit to India in February 2020. (ANI)

